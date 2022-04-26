How to complete the Honoring the Fallen achievement in Guild Wars 2

The second collect and kill quest that players will have to complete in The Desolation is Honoring the Dead. This quest is simple; however, it can be pretty irritating to complete. To start this kill and collect quest, players need to head to the Darklands to locate the shrine.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

It is not a given that the quest giver will be there, so you’ll need to spawn them by either bowing or kneeling at the circle. There are several enemies who will try to murder you, so you’ll have to fend them off first.

Speaking to First Spear Dehvad will give you several dialogue options, but the gist is, you’ll need to search the map for the specific creatures and kill them to gain three different trophies:

Pristine Awakened Emblem.

Pristine Skree Harpy Feather.

Pristine Devourer Fang.

Each of these is dropped by enemies in The Desolation map, and you’ll have to battle an indefinite amount of them before the item will drop.

Screenshot by DoubleXp

The Pristine Awakened Emblem drops from any defeated Awakened on the map. The highest and most easily accessible concentration of the Awakened from First Spear Dehvad is to the east in an area called The Scourgeway. You’ll find plenty of Awakened that you can fight there.

The Pristine Skree Harpy Feather is located to the north of First Spear Dehvad in the area named Sulfur Quarry. There are a lot of them, and they’re prone to mobbing you, so you’ll need to play it carefully if your character isn’t very tanky. Unfortunately, they’re also the mob that took the longest to drop their item in this run-through.

The Pristine Devourer Fang is located in the Broken Shelf area to the very south of the map. The easiest way to get there is from the Sand Jackal Run Waypoint and use a Skimmer or Skyscale to cross the wastes. Any type of Devourer can drop the item, so it doesn’t matter which ones you attack.

Once you’ve collected all of these items, you’ll have to return to First Spear Dehvad and hand in each item individually. Completing this quest will grant you a Miniature and the Mastery Insight Point.