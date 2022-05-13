It’s Pablo Simon Bolivar’s time to shine in Evil Dead: The Game’s It’s Not Gonna Let Us Go mission. In the mission, Ash Williams has gone missing, and it’s up to Pablo to rescue him before the Deadites get to him first. You need to follow the trail to find him and get him out of the words before things get messy. In this guide, we cover how to complete the It’s Not Gonna Let Us Go mission in Evil Dead: The Game.

How to complete the It’s Not Gonna Let Us Go

You start the mission playing as Pablo, and the first place you need to visit is where Ash asked to meet you at Fairview Campground. Before you head over there, we recommend searching through the nearby house you spawn at to find many useful items, such as Shemp’s Cola, amulets, and weapons to aid you in your journey. After thoroughly searching, head over to Fairview Campground, but stop roughly 50 meters out. There will be a group of Deadites circling the area. You can use your ranged weapon to take them out and then battle them hand-to-hand when they get close.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After you’ve cleared the area, head to the waypoint, and you’ll find Ash’s chainsaw, but no Ash. You now need to visit El Brujo’s Hut to ask for his help to find Ash. We recommend taking the car with you but avoid hitting Deadites on the road as they will damage and stall your vehicle. When you arrive, multiple Deadites will spawn in at your location, and you need to take them out to progress forward.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

With the Deadites gone, head inside and find the Amulet that Pablo has used before. After grabbing it, you’ll be directed to the north at Railway Loop, where you need to find Ash’s possessed hand to lead you to his location. While wearing the Amulet, Pablo is partially invisible to the Deadites. We recommend slowly moving through the region to avoid as many enemy encounters as possible.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After reaching the first waypoint, you need to head to another one on the west side of the Railway Loop.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

At the second location where you find Ash’s hand, it runs away from your location. It hides away at Dead End, to the northwest of your location. Like reaching Railway Loop, you need to find your way through Deadites to find the hand. We recommend cautiously moving and avoiding these fights to reserve your strength and resources.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Upon reaching Ash’s hand at Dead Point, it directs you to Ash’s actual location. To the west of your location, you can find him at Jake’s Gas ‘n Sip. There will be multiple Deadites guard Ash’s location. You want to carefully traverse this area to avoid fights against the Deadites and Demi-Eligos that can attack you.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll find Ash beat up and hurt when you reach his location. You need to find gas in nearby areas to help him out and drive out of the woods to escape the Deadite ambush. The first location will be to the north, at the Wadesboro Junkyard. When you reach the Junkyard, try to avoid the Deadites guarding it with the amulet’s help.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The final location will be to the east of Wadesboro Junkyard, at Shockley Auto. You will find two gas locations in this area you need to collect. Upon grabbing them, you need to return to Ash at Jake’s Gas ‘n Go to fill up his car.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The final thing to do is drive the car after filling it up. You need to drive east, on the main road, to escape the area. Multiple Deadites will appear to try and stop your escape. We recommend making sure to avoid hitting them with your vehicle. You’ll have completed the mission and unlocked Pablo when you reach the end.