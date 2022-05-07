How to complete the Jekyll & Hyde Challenge in BitLife

The weekend has arrived, and the next BitLife Challenge is for you to try and complete. Upon finishing it, you’ll earn a cosmetic reward you can wear on any of the characters you make on your profile. This weekend’s challenge is called the Jekyll & Hyde Challenge, and in this guide, we’re going to cover all of the tasks you need to complete it in BitLife.

How to complete the Jekyll & Hyde Challenge

These are all tasks you’ll need to do while working through the Jekyll & Hyde Challenge.

Be born a male

Become a chemical engineer

Have perfect relationships with 10+ friends

Murder 3+ people by clubbing them

The first thing you’ll need to do for this challenge is to be born a male. You can do this right before you create a new life and start playing as a new character. They can be born in any country.

After you start as a male, you’ll need to become a chemical engineer. To do this, your character will need to have incredibly high smarts. We recommend studying hard at school and reading multiple books each year as you progress through life, up until High School. After High School, you’ll want to apply for College and go for your Chemistry degree. You’ll need to spend four years at College attempting to earn it. After that, you need to look to apply for a job at an Engineering firm to become an Engineer. You should see the pathway for Chemical Engineer as the option above it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Next, you’ll need to create a perfect relationship with 10 friends. You can do this by making friends at work or school and consistently spending them with them each year. If a friendship starts to drop, you can go out of your way to give them money or gifts to increase it.

Finally, the last thing you need to do is murder three people using a Club. You can do this from the Crime tab in Activities and choose to murder people using a Club. The Club needs to be a murder weapon, or it will not count.

After completing all of these tasks, you’ll have finished the Jekyll and Hyde challenge for BitLife.