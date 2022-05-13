Lost Ark has an incredible number of quests to complete. Some require hours of running around back and forth, while others can be scratched off in a matter of minutes. One of the most important quest lines in the game are the Awakening quests, which allow players to unlock new and powerful new abilities for their classes. Both Awakening quests are broken into smaller, easier to manage quests that players can complete faster.

One such quest is the Shattered Heart quest. This quest occurs later in the game and requires players to have reached at least level 50 and to have completed [Awakening] The Sunset or [Awakening] Members of the Journey quests to unlock it.

How to complete the Journey Shattered Heart Quest in Lost Ark

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You won’t be able to complete this quest until you’ve put a fair number of hours into the game, but the good news is that once you’re eligible to complete the [Journey] Shattered Heart quest, it can be completed in just a few minutes. The only tricky part is finding your way to the start of it. To begin this quest, you need to make your way to Promise Isle. If you’ve completed the prerequisites for this quest listed above, then head to Point 1 on the map above.

How do you get there? It’s not as difficult as you might think. Simply head to Point 2 on the map and find the interactable wall. Like many of these hidden paths in Lost Ark, it isn’t difficult to find once you know where to look. Climb the path until you reach Point 1. There will be an interactable object on the ground on the left side of the platform. Interact with it and the quest will be in your adventure log.

From there, you don’t even need to walk a single step. Just play the Song of Reminiscence. This will trigger a cutscene where we get some background about our good friend Armen. After the cutscene is done, the quest will be complete. You’ll get some XP, some silver, some harmony shards, and that all-important Island Token as part of your rewards.