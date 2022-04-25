How to complete The Last Piece in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

The Last Piece is the third Milestone in the third Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. To complete it, you need to find the third map fragment in this Expedition, which you should have a distress signal for at this point. This guide explains how to find this map fragment and complete the Milestone so you don’t get stuck.

Step 1: Complete Emerald Dreams

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Before picking up the distress signal that leads you to the final map fragment, you must complete the Emerald Dreams Milestone. This Milestone requires you to equip your ship with an Emeril Drive and fly to a green star system. Once you’ve arrived in that green system, use your scanner to identify a distress signal and follow it. This will lead you to the planet that holds the final map fragment.

Step 2: Launch your Nautilon

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you land on the planet, as close to the distress signal as possible, land on whatever surface there is and build the Nautilon Chamber. This allows you to deploy your Nautilon, which is required to travel quickly and efficiently underwater. It requires 5 Metal Plating, 4 Crystal Sulphide, and 100 Salt.

Step 3: Find the wreck and search the computer

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After building the Nautilon Chamber, deploy the Nautilon and head for the distress signal. When you find it, there should be a ship and a chamber that you can use to restore oxygen. Use the computer near this ship and access the map data it holds. This awards you with the final map fragment, giving you everything you need to proceed with the rest of the Expedition.

The Milestone will be completed once you pick up that final map fragment. Ensure you collect the 4096 Nanites and 3 Exosuit Expansion Unit Slots from the Expedition menu before you move on and try to finish the entire Phase.