How to complete the Let There Be Light quest in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has no shortage of quests for players to do. Most of these quests are pretty straightforward, though most require at least some running around the continent to complete. After all, what is the point of having that fancy ship if you’re not going to put it to use?

One quest that involves a fair bit of running around and a healthy dose of avoiding bugs is the Let There BeLight quest. If you’re having trouble finding everyone you need to talk to for this quest, here is a run-through to help you get to the end.

How to get the Let There Be Light Quest

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Like any other quest in Lost Ark, the first step is finding the quest giver. Once you’ve completed the quest called The Ultimate Report, visit the continent of Yorn and head to the Great Castle. Kaysarr is the NPC you want to speak to. You can find them at the mark on the map above.

Kaysarr will ask you to check in with another NPC named Balthorr, who is working on Arcturus’ Light. Your job is to speak to this Balthorr and see the light restored to the realm in person. That means heading to the Hall of Promise. Once you get there, go to the marker on the map below to find Balthorr.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you’re having trouble with that part of the quest, you’re not alone. Some players have reported a bug that causes Balthorr to spawn in an invisible state. He can still be interacted with, but finding him to perform the interaction can be difficult. Your best bet is to go to the area on the map and look for his name hovering above the ground. Approach that and interact with it to continue the quest.

Once you’ve talked to Balthorr twice, you will need to head back to the Great Castle and find Engineer Enior, who is at point two on the first map above. A quick dialogue will unfold, and you’ll be sent back to Balthorr once again. If he was invisible before, he will likely be invisible still, so just go to the previous point on the map and spot his name floating above the ground once again. He’ll congratulate you on a job well done, and you’ll complete the Let There Be Light quest.