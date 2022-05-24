How to complete The Leviathan Returns quest in Destiny 2

The Season of the Haunted gives you a chance to return to the Leviathan in Destiny 2. The ship has become far more corrupted, and it’s attempting to connect with the lunar Pyramid, drawing Nightmares to the ship. You’ll need to board the ship and take on these threats directly in The Leviathan Returns quest. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete it.

How to complete The Leviathan Returns

Step 1

Your first step is ot make it over to the Leviathan and begin the Nightmare Container public event. You can find it in the Castellum. You can find it by making your way over to the Moon and then clicking on the Derelict Leviathan on the bottom left of your screen. Jump into the area, and start exploring the ship.

You will need to complete multiple Nightmare Container tiers to progress through this quest. To progress forward, you will need to explore the Derelict Leviathan, notably the Pleasure Gardens and the Royal Pools.

Step 2

We are updating this guide.