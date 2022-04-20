How to complete the Light Reclaimer 1 challenge in Destiny 2

To complete the Light Reclaimer 1 challenge in Destiny 2, you have to kill the Lighthoarder Knight that spawns in the EDZ version of the PsiOps Battleground. He only appears in the first area, before you take the portal, but after the first wave of enemies.

When you first spawn into the activity, Sparrow your way to the first set of enemies and clear them. That will cause the Lighthoarder Knight to spawn next to a small tower of stolen Light. He’ll be covered by a white Immune shield until you shatter the Light energy in the small tower.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you shatter the stole Light, the Knight will be vulnerable, but he’s got a ton of health. While vulnerable, he’ll begin retreating to another small stolen Light tower, which will make him Immune again. Burst him down with your teammates (if you’re playing with matchmade randoms, good luck) with weapons like Gjallarhorn, swords, or other high-DPS weapons of your choice.

If the Lighthoarder Knight makes it to his third stolen Light tower, you’ll have limited time to kill him as he’s on his way out. After about 30 seconds at the final tower, the Knight will leave the area, and you’ll need to start a new instance of the Battleground to try again. The same is true if you or your teammates leave the first zone through the portal.

Successfully killing the Knight once awards the Hoarded Light item, which completes the Light Reclaimer 1 challenge (Reclaimer challenge 2 pictured).

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Head into your Seasonal Challenges page, complete it, and take the Insight gained to the H.E.L.M.