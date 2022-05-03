How to complete the Looping Catalyst Rhulk challenge in Destiny 2

Developer Bungie has introduced a large variety of new mechanics and content in the Witch Queen Expansion. Destiny 2 is a title with regular seasonal changes, but the major new piece of content the entire community awaits is the Raids. The Vow of the Disciple Raid is an excellent Raid and the Master difficulty version. The Looping Catalyst Rhulk challenge will grant an extra chest, and this guide will explain how it is done.

Raid Challenges

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Raid challenges have been around Destiny 2 for a while. Each Raid has a few different challenges, and thankfully the Looping Catalyst challenge is pretty straightforward. Doing the challenge properly will award two extra chests that can stack if you did the secret red chest earlier in the Raid. This Raid challenge must be completed during the final boss encounter, Rhulk.

The Looping Catalyst Challenge

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The looping catalyst refers to the pair of debuffs Rhulk can give out during the first phase of the Raid encounter. These are the standard Raid steps for leeching and emanating force during the first phase.

Player one will stand on the central plate and shoot the crystal above Rhulk to start the encounter. This will give this player leeching force.

To grab leeching force, players two and three must shoot crystals that appear on the left or right side of the temple entrance. This will grant both players leeching force and remove it from player one.

Rhulk will randomly teleport to the arena’s center, left, or right side and shoot an energy beam. Players with leeching force must let the beam hit them. Once the gold beam hits them, their leeching force debuff will transform into emanating force.

At this point, player one stands back on the center plate and regains leeching force, and the cycle repeats three more times.

Completing the challenge

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete the actual looping catalyst challenge, the only quest stipulation is for the fireteam to never lose the leeching force debuff at any point during the encounter. Players four, five, and six must not interfere or throw the leeching and emanating force loop out of balance. When Rhulk is shooting the beams pictured above, other players should move away and avoid them at all costs.

Thankfully, this challenge isn’t different from what the typical encounter requires to be completed. This challenge is also a temporary one. Once the first phase is complete and Rhulk retreats to his temple for the second phase, the challenge is finished.

Just complete the rest of the final boss encounter, and when Rhulk falls, the bonus chests and the Looping Catalyst challenge will be completed.