How to complete the Memory Alembic Quest in Destiny 2

The Memory Alembic quest within Destiny 2 can be a bit confusing if players aren’t entirely sure what they’re doing. The quest arrived along with The Witch Queen DLC, and is available within Savathun’s Throne World.

Players should note that this quest will take a few days to complete as there are limits to how much of the quest you can progress within a single daily reset. In order to complete Memory Alembic, players will first need to have their rank with Fynch to level 11 in order to unlock Deepsight 2.

Getting on the trail

The first step to completing the Memory Alembic quest, once players have unlocked Deepsight 2 from Fynch, is to find a killed Scorn Chieftain. Players can find this corpse by activating the Deepsight Resonances, which are the glowing white orbs that can be activated, around the map. Players will want to check three places for this corpse, as the location changes daily.

Quagmire, towards Alluring Curtain

Fluorescent Canal, towards Queen’s Bailey

Miasma, towards Witch’s Echo

Move around these areas, activating Deepsight Resonance whenever the opportunity arises, until the Scorn Chieftain appears after touching one.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After investigating the corpse, a green glowing trail will spawn near the body. Begin following the trail until you come across more debris. Investigating this will proc a buff on the left side of the screen called On the Trail. You’ll need to move for a while, so feel free to spawn a vehicle when the terrain allows it to.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Eventually, the trail will end, and a Lucent Hive enemy will spawn. Eliminate the enemy, and grab the chest that it drops in order to receive an item called Qualichor. Once the Qualichor is in hand, fast-travel back to Fynch to begin the quest in earnest.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Memory Alembic

Meet Fynch, and you should now be able to grab the Memory Alembic quest from it. In order to gain more Qualichor, you’ll need to hunt and eliminate Lucent Brood Executioners. Players can only kill, at most, one Executioner per day, and they offer roughly 25% progress towards completing Memory Alembic.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once this step of the quest is complete, the next quest in the chain will have you hunting Inquisitors in much the same way. Kill three Inquisitors (and their Lieutenants), and keep an eye out for more Deepsight Resonance nodes that requires Refined Qualichor to open.

Upon completing Memory Alembic, players will also receive the Executioner’s Hoard Triumph. Players will find all enemies necessary for this quest chain within Savathun’s Throne World, so it will benefit players seeking Executioners and Inquisitors to ensure they are working through bounties in the interim.