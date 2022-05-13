A bunch of jerks stole Ash Williams’ ride in Evil Dead: The Game’s Party Down mission. Unfortunately, the Necronomicon was in the truck. Ash will need to get his ride back to ensure the book doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. He needs to throw a massive party to bring them back, and you need to collect all five bottles of Wiseman’s Brew to host it. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Party Down mission in Evil Dead: The Game.

Party Down mission guide

Collect all five 5 Wiseman’s Brew locations

The goal of the Party Down mission is to find all five Wiseman’s Brew bottles on the map. The first one will be close to where you spawn at the start of the game. After you have it, you’ll need to locate the other four.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Before you seek out the rest, we recommend making your way inside the shack you spawn at to gather supplies. You can find a shovel and a broomstick inside to battle the forces of darkness.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Head to the north of your location to find the Wiseman Brew bottle to the west of Harry’s House. You’ll need to battle it out against nine Deadites who spawn once you have the bottle. Many will be standard Deadite enemies, but a few will be elite. We recommend using your shovel to take out the standard enemies and then using your Boomstick to eliminate the Elite enemies.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Next, head to the southwest of your position, to the Shockley Auto area. You should have an easier time at this location with only a handful of Deadites protecting it and one Elite. The Elite will be stronger than the previous ones, but you can make short work of it if you use your broomstick.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Now, go to the south Wiseman Brew bottle location at Dead End. Before grabbing it, check the surrounding houses for any supplies you might need. When you grab the bottle, multiple Deadites spawn, and you will need to take them out before proceeding to the final location and completing the mission.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The final Wiseman Brew bottle location will be to the northeast of your location at Royal Oak Cemetary. When you reach that location, you need to fight against a single Deadite Elite, which will be more difficult than the ones you’ve faced previously. We recommend taking them out using your ranged weapon of choice and keeping your distance from them outside of performing executions. Upon grabbing the last Wiseman Brew bottle, you will complete Party Down.