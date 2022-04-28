How to complete The Pirate’s Wife quest in Stardew Valley – Where to find the keepsake that belonged to Birdie’s husband

On Ginger Island in Stardew Valley, you can find many unique things in this new area to add to your farm. There are distinct crops like pineapples, mangos, bananas, and livestock you can bring with you back home. While exploring the island, you’ll likely encounter Birdie, an old woman fishing by the island’s coast on the west side who has a request from you. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to complete The Pirate’s Wife quest and how to find the keepsake that belonged to Birdie’s husband.

Before making it to this portion of the island, you’ll need to provide a parrot guarding this section with 10 golden walnuts. The best way to find these walnuts is to grind your way through the volcano, destroying the many metal cases and monster spawns inhabiting the various levels of the dungeon. There are only 10 levels inside the volcano, but it won’t take you long.

Once you reach the west side of the island, speak to the old woman, and she’ll tell you about her husband, who had once been a pirate. He shipwrecked years ago, and she scoured the sea finding several sections of his broken ship, bringing it back to the island. But there are other keepsakes she’s looking for. To complete this quest, you’ll have to do a good amount of trading amongst the villagers in Stardew Valley.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Return to Pelican town, and make sure you have the item War Memento on you, which Birdie gave you. You will now need to find each person in a specific order to receive an item from them. This is the order you’ll need to speak to people and what items they give you. Each person’s location will vary based on the time of day.

Visit Kent to give him the War Memento, and you will receive Gourmet Tomato Salt

Visit Gus to give him Gourmet Tomato Salt, and he gives you a Stardew Valley Rose

Visit Sandy to give her the Stardew Valley Rose, and she will give you an Advanced TV Remote

Visit George to give him the Advanced TV Remote, and he will give you the Artic Shard

Visit the Wizard to give him the Arctic Shard, and he gives you a Wiggling Worm

Visit Willy to give him the Wiggling Worm, and he will provide you with a Pirate’s Locket

Once you have the Pirate’s Locket item in your inventory, return to Ginger Island and speak to Birdie. There will be a cutscene that follows. After it finishes, Birdie teaches you the Fairy Dust recipe, and you receive five golden walnuts.