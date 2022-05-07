How to complete the puzzle to access Albinauric Rise in Elden Ring

There are many towers that you can access in the Lands Between. These towers sometimes have puzzles that need to be solved to gain access to them. Albinauric Rise is one of those towers that require you to solve a puzzle to gain entry. Your reward is the Graven-Mass Talisman. Unfortunately, you only have a small hint to help you solve the puzzle. Here is how you can solve the puzzle and gain access to Albinauric Rise in Elden Ring.

Albinauric Rise location

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To reach Albinauric Rise, you will need to go to the Consecrated Snowfield. This area is locked behind the Grand Lift of Rold and requires the Secret Haligtree Medallion to access. You can find the two halves of the medallion in Castle Sol and in the Village of the Albinaurics. Once you have both halves, use the Grand Lift of Rold to access the area. Head north through the blizzard and you will find the Inner Consecrated Snowfield Site of Grace. From this Site of Grace, head east up the hill to where the area is shrouded in snow. You will find Albinauric Rise amongst the cliffs.

Albinauric Rise puzzle

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you reach the tower, the only hint you will have to solve the puzzle is a statue of two imps fighting each other. Shortly after arriving, you will start getting attacked by spirit imps. To combat these imps, you will need the Fanged Imp Spirit Summon. If you don’t have this summon, you can buy it from the merchant near the Academy Main Gate Site of Grace in Liurnia. Summon your imps and have them kill one of the spirit imps that spawn to break the barrier that blocks Albinauric Rise.