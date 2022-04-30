The weekend has arrived, and a new BitLife challenge for you to complete. You will have a limited amount of time to finish up all of the tasks of the rankLife Challenge before you are unable to complete it. Upon finishing the challenge, you will receive an appearance item you can wear on any of your characters in BitLife. In this guide, we will cover how to complete the rankLife Challenge in BitLife.

These are all of the tasks you must do to complete the rankLife Challenge before time runs out.

Try and download the rankLife game

The rankLife game was the latest free application released by the BitLife developers. All you have to do is download it on your mobile device and use it for this challenge. The application is free, and you want to make sure you use it on the same smartphone device you’re playing BitLife. For those using Android, you’ll want to go to the Play Store. If you’re playing BitLife on an iPhone, you want to download rankLife from the Apple App Store.

Once you’ve downloaded the application, you can rank your favorite things. Similar to when Candywriters released DogLife or CatLife, the BitLife weekend challenge had a similar reflection. For many BitLife players, it’s a quick way to get an appearance item added to their account. However, many players see these challenges as some of their favorite content, and weekends like this feel like a wasted opportunity to do something fun and creative in the game.