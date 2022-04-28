How to complete the Rippling Wings seasonal challenge in Destiny 2

Every once in a while a seasonal challenge can appear in the Destiny 2 quest tab that is less than clear as to what it wants players to do. One of these said challenges is the “Rippling Wings” challenge which requires players to collect and destroy various different things within the Savathun’s Throne World destination. While this may sound easy, it can be confusing to know where to start if you haven’t been exploring the new destination much. In this guide, we will be going over everything you need to do to complete the Rippling Wings seasonal challenge.

Find some lucent moths

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first requirement of the Rippling Wings seasonal challenge is to find and collect three different lucent moths in Savathuns Throne World. Lucent Moths are hidden moth statues that will either be hidden in a dark corner of the map or hiding with an enemy. Some of them you can easily go find lying around in the destination, while some others may require a bit more hunting. Instead of listing every single lucent moth in this article, here is a guide explaining where to find all 10 lucent moths in the extensive Savathuns Throne World. Remember, you only need to find a total of three lucent moths to complete half of the challenge.

Destroy some darkness rifts

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The next objective needed to complete the Rippling Wings challenge requires you to find and destroy three darkness rifts in Savathuns Throne World. Darkness rifts are cleverly hidden tears in reality that can only be destroyed by using the Parasite exotic power grenade launcher. Shooting a worm from the Parasite at a darkness rift will immediately destroy it and grant you triumph progression. Similar to the lucent moths, here is a guide showing you every single darkness rift location in Savathuns Throne World.