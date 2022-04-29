How to complete the Rival Signal event in Deep Rock Galactic

As with most random events in Deep Rock Galactic, the first challenge with completing a Rival Signal event is finding it in the first place. While this event isn’t too rare, don’t expect to find it on every mission either. The best way to find it consistently is to listen for the sound of the antenna array, which is pretty distinct for the game. Instead of beeping or growling, like most other events, this one makes a buzzing hum that you can hear from a ways away.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you find the communications equipment, which consists of a large hub and several small antennae, the first thing you should do is take a short survey of your surroundings. Try to follow the cables on the ground to all of the individual antenna nodes, and make sure you can move to them quickly by building or mining whatever you can, because once you disable the relay you’ll be on the clock.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To do this, simply interact with the corners of the communication device as shown above. As soon as it’s disabled, you’ll have three minutes to hack enough nodes or the entire array will self-destruct. You’ll have to hack the correct nodes as well, which will be indicated by the flashing cable as shown below. Note that the correct node will change if you take too long, so be quick.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The hacking itself is straightforward — as long as you don’t rush it. Your goal is to cut both the blue and red wires shown on your screen. First, you need to time a button press to select both ends of the same wire. Then, you need to time your press to hit the yellow marker on the selected wire.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you hack enough nodes, (in our case it was always three,) the timer will stop and your reward will drop from the hub. Just make sure you don’t forget to grab it and give it to Molly before you go.

