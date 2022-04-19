How to complete The Scent of Blood quest in Lost Ark

Shadow Island’s Shadespire Tower houses threats becoming only of true heroes. That’s why, when Zardin and his company of mercenaries attempt to scale the tower, the horrors within slaughter scores of men, leaving the survivors dazed and entranced.

One such survivor, Rakil, is worried for the lives of two of his fellow soldiers of fortune, Ganecron and Kangal, who both sacrificed themselves so that he could escape. He asks able-bodied and well-equipped passing adventurers to scale the tower in search of his missing friends.

Second floor: Ganecron

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To reach Ganecron, players must defeat the first boss of the tower and proceed onward to the second floor. There, players will find him lying in the southwest corner of the room, mortally wounded.

Talking to Ganecron is required to check in on him, which will allow them to progress further up the tower to find Kangal. This need for conversation is reflected in the orange dialogue symbol floating above Ganecron’s head — the type of interaction in Lost Ark that displays a progress bar and takes two-to-three seconds of uninterrupted input to perform.

This conversation, however, can quickly be interrupted by the endlessly aggressive minion monsters that attack the player. To avoid this situation, players are advised to kite the hordes of enemies in a circle around the room, as to create enough distance between them and any potential attackers to complete the progress bar and execute the full conversation.

Fourth floor: Kangal

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After powering through the bosses of the second and third floors, the player will reach Kangal on the fourth, lying lifelessly against the eastern wall. Once again, players must attempt to talk to him — albeit to no response — working their way around the room’s enemies in the process.

As Lost Ark is an MMO, the process of kiting the pursuing enemies for long enough to initiate a conversation can be supplemented with the participation of a second player. While one player checks up on Kangal, the other can draw aggression or engage in AoE-heavy combat to occupy as many minions as possible. As such, it is recommended to complete The Scent of Blood with a partner if possible, where a problem shared is a problem halved.

