How to complete the Shattered Past Milestone in No Man’s Sky Leviathan Expedition

With just a few steps left in this No Man’s Sky Expedition, you can be forgiven for getting a little excited about nearly being at the finish line. There isn’t a great deal left to do, but there is still one very large hurdle still to overcome before you can start to relax ― and that’s to navigate a very unwelcoming Derelict Freighter. So while you’re so nearly there, you’ll need patience and a little diligence to complete this last big step, as it’s a long way back if you make a fatal mistake.

How to find the Derelict Freighter in No Man’s Sky Leviathan

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After finding Anchor Point 5 and interacting with the Fallen Traveller, you’ll be prompted to head into space and use your Pulse Engine. It doesn’t matter where you head, just hit the boosters for a few seconds until you’re told to stop. At this point you should find yourself staring at the Derelict Freighter, so pick the landing spot and set your starship down.

Before jumping out, you should go through your inventory and move as much as you can into your ship’s storage. If you’ve got any cheap or easily replaceable items, think about discarding them, as you’ll want to have as many empty inventory slots in your Exosuit as you can to collect the many rewards that the freighter will have stashed away inside.

When you’re ready, head inside and approach the terminal before the doors. Turn on the heater to offer respite from the freezing elements, and interact with the terminal to open the doors. There should also be a supply crate nearby to offer up a good stash of essential resources that could prove useful before you head in, with plenty more Oxygen and Sodium tubes floating around inside.

How to navigate the Derelict Freighter in No Man’s Sky Leviathan

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once inside, you only have one primary objective — reach the final terminal and unlock the Whalesong Flute plans. However, there’s a lot of money to be made on these trips, and swapping to the ‘Lost in Space’ secondary mission will help illustrate the many other steps on offer. Basically, you have 11 rooms to explore, many holding great rewards and several containing some very dangerous threats. You’ll want to tread carefully and methodically.

You can use your Analysis Visor to spot key items and be sure to turn on as many heaters as you can to offer literal hotspots to recharge your suit’s Hazard Protection, as you’ll likely need to backtrack to one on a regular basis. When it comes to the enemies on board, you can dodge past the defense turrets and security bots if you’re extremely careful. However, if you’ve got a decent weapon and a good supply of ammo, you can take these out from cover (ducking back to a safe and warm space to continuously recharge your health) and clear each room as you go.

Be sure to scavenge every crate and locker for loot, shoot up all of the Somnal Dust deposits (for the Partners in Time Milestone if you still need to), and interact with every log and terminal to get several more rewards that can be traded in later at a Space Station. When you grab the Captain’s Log from the final terminal, you should complete the Milestone, after which you can collect the Whalesong Flute plans as your reward. Turn on and use the nearby teleporter for a quick trip back to the entrance and your ship, and you’re one step away from having your very own space whale.