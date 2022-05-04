The Guardian Games 2022 event has begun in Destiny 2. You’ll want to compete in multiple activities to earn Medallions for your Guardian Class. By the end of the event, the one with the highest amount will be crowned the winner and will receive a trophy to commemorate it. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Shoot to Score quest in Destiny 2.

How to complete Shoot to Score

The Shoot to Score quest works similar to the Guardian Games: Medallion Battalion quest. There are multiple steps for the event that earn Medallions for your team during the Guardian Games event. However, half of the steps are blocked between Weekly Resets, so players can expect to work through these until the end of the Guardian Games 2022 event.

Task 1

You’ll be warming up for this stage of the quest, and you’ll need to go through the Guardian Games: Training playlist. After you’ve completed it enough times, you’ll earn available buffs until the upcoming Weekly Reset.

Task 2

The second task for the first week requires you to earn a Bronze score for the Competitive Playlist. You will not be able to earn this until Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday. Once you do, it unlocks the Bronze Scoring Torch in the Tower.

Task 3

The third task for the first week is similar to the second. You’ll need to earn a Silver score while playing the Competitive Playlist. Once you do, you’ll unlock the Silver Scoring Torch in the tower.

Task 4

The fourth task has you trying to earn the Gold score in the Competitive Playlist. While likely achievable by many players, this one will require much more coordination before the end of the weekend. You’ll earn the Gold Scoring Torch in the tower after completing this task.

Task 5

The final task for the first week of the Guardian Games requires you to earn a Platinum score in the Competitive Playlist. This will be the toughest challenge for the week. You’ll earn the Platinum Scoring Torch in the Tower.

Task 6

After reaching the Platinum Score for the week, you’ll need to wait to repeat it through the next series of tasks on the next Weekly Reset.

We will be updating this guide.