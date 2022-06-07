How to complete the Small Business, Big Dreams quest in Final Fantasy XIV

The Warrior of Light saved the world from certain doom during Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’s main story, which obviously means more time for the simple things, such as being a sales mascot. Fan-favorite character Tataru finally got her own story quest, and of course, it wouldn’t be a tale about the business-savvy secretary if it didn’t involve selling her merchandise. Luckily, you’ll get to do just that in the Tataru’s Grand Endeavor quest Small Business, Big Dreams.

Where to start the Small Business, Big Dreams quest

In order to start the side story, you must have a job at level 90 and have completed the Endwalker main scenario all the way up to and including the Newfound Adventure portion that ends with the quest A Satrap’s Duty.

Assuming you have met the requirements, you’ll then be able to start the Tataru’s Grand Endeavor quest Small Business, Big Dreams from Mehdjina near Tataru’s Boutique at X:11.8 Y:9.8 in Old Sharlayan. Tataru is planning to expand her business trade and wants you to go to the three major city-states to advertise for her.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Small Business, Big Dreams – Limsa Lominsa

Your first destination is X:5.4 Y:15.0 in the Lower Decks of Limsa Lominsa. Speak to Hasthwab on the top deck of The Astalicia ship, and you will then have a conversation with Sicard that will secure his crew’s involvement in advertising Tataru’s goods.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Small Business, Big Dreams – Gridania

The next stop is X:11.7 Y:13.5 in New Gridania. Speak with Mother Miounne and then just outside of the building to the east to meet with A-Ruhn-Senna. He acknowledges Gridania’s bigger part in the world and agrees to help as well.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Small Business, Big Dreams – Ul’dah

The third location is to meet with Pipin at X:10.7 Y:11.3 in Ul’dah’s Steps of Thal. He agrees to make custom orders for the city-state and then asks you to bring Tataru back a necklace in return. You also learn a bit more about Tataru’s backstory here.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Reconvening with Mehdjina where you started the quest in Old Sharlayan is the final step, and you are told to sit back and wait for more opportunities from Tataru in the future.

Players looking to see more stories in Patch 6.15 can unlock the Arkasodara tribe quests and the custom delivery NPC Ameliance Leveilleur, as well as continue the Hildibrand and Omega storylines.