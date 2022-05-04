How to complete The Stakeout, Part 2 quest in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

The Stakeout, Part 2 is a quest you’ll pick up in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt once you’ve finished a few others for the various characters in Elysium. When you’ve completed The Stakeout, Part 1, Kirill will realize that Maia’s suggestion of Rooftop Restaurant is ridiculous, so he needs you to scout out somewhere else. This guide explains how to complete the quest since it’s more complex than the one that precedes it.

How to scout the area around Car Park

As with many of the quests in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt, this one adds a new red square icon to your map. It’s almost directly over the center of Car Park, one of the named locations. This makes where you need to go rather obvious, but it also highlights it to the other players taking on this quest. While we were completing it, we discovered that Car Park is one of the most dangerous locations in Prague. It’s a hotspot for players that like to dig in and hide, but it’s also a thoroughfare for those moving across the map. So you’ll need to be sneaky and fast to complete this quest.

When you arrive at Car Park, you can’t just run around it and hope that it will complete the quest. Instead, you need to climb to the top of the colossal crane that dominates the skyline in that location. At the top, on the side with the cab, is a blue dot that you need to interact with. This will scout the location and complete the quest. As an aside, this is also a great location to hide from enemy players. While we were here, no one bothered us, but you might want to pick up some rare loot first to defend yourself if you are found. Once the match ends, return to Kirill to hand this quest in.