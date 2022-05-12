How to complete the Stakeout, Part 3 quest in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Stakeout, Part 3 is one of the quests in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt that you’ll pick up from Kirill. This questline revolves around finding a good place for his faction to meet up, but so far, the search has proven fruitless. This guide explains how to complete this quest and scout the Abandoned Mall location because it’s not as easy as you think.

Spawn on Abandoned Mall

Once you pick up Stakeout, Part 3, you’ll get a new red square marker on the map of Prague. You need to spawn as close to this marker as possible, centered over the Abandoned Mall location. If you don’t, you’ll have to compete with many players to reach it, which will almost certainly lead to your death. See above for a map reference for the Abandoned Mall location.

Scout the exact location at Abandoned Mall

You need to find the exact location in the red marker at Abandoned Mall. It’s difficult to find, though, so you’ll need to climb the tallest structure there. You need to visit the location where the glowing blue orb is in the image above. It’s on a level below the tallest point at this location, on what looks like it would have been a parking lot or wall. You can see the point from the crane opposite, so climb that if that’s easier for you.

You’ll need to hold the interaction button to scout the location. Once that’s done, you can go ahead and finish the match by surviving and killing other players. When the match is complete, head back to Elysium and speak to Kirill. This won’t end the Stakeout questline, but you can pick up the next step. You can also start a new questline with Maia when you’ve finished this quest.