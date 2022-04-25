How to complete The Stone of Power quest in Lost Ark

Ever fancy finding a couple of all-powerful stones that could grant your heart’s desire? So do we, which is why we found The Stone of Power quest in Lost Ark so appealing. While most quests in Lost Ark can be boiled down to simply traveling from one point on the map to another, this one requires a fair bit of grinding to complete.

If you’re not sure what you need or where to go to get the pieces for The Stone of Power quest, here is everything you need to do to complete it.

How to complete The Stone of Power quest

This quest is part of the Legendary Blacksmith questline, found on Serenity Isle. To unlock it, you have to be at least level 50 and have completed the A Sad History quest. The Legendary Blacksmith will express their desire to craft a powerful stone and ask you to collect the materials needed for it. Those materials are:

15 pieces of the Shadowfallen Giant Locarok

Stone fragments of Pebbling

The fourth Claw of Thanatos

Unfortunately, these pieces aren’t located in the same dungeon; you’ll have to do a bit of traveling to get them all.

Dungeon 1: Tortoyk’s Heart

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Your first stop will be Tortoyk Island. The dungeon on this island is called Tortoyk’s Heart, and it contains the Locarok pieces and the stone fragments. The map above will take you to Tortoyk Island, which is also home to all the Mokokos that have been scattered around the world. It will take some grinding in here, killing the mobs that spawn throughout the dungeon until they drop enough of each item.

If you’re having trouble finding the entrance to this dungeon, the map below should help. You don’t need to complete the dungeon, thankfully, so as soon as you’ve got the items you need, you can just teleport out and move on to your next target.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Dungeon 2: Morai Ruins

By now, you’ve probably visited the Morai Ruins once or twice. It is one of the more challenging early-game dungeons and doesn’t allow for much backtracking. Be sure to collect all those Mokoko Seeds in this dungeon if you haven’t already. You can find the entrance in the Saland Hill area of Yudia. The map below can help if you’re a bit stuck.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The important thing here is defeating the boss at the end of the dungeon, Thanatos. As befitting someone named after the god of death, this guy will keep coming back after you knock him down. The key here is to shed a little light on the big guy after you’ve put him down. Pick up the mirrors that are scattered around the room after he’s on his back. Walk into the light and direct the light onto Thanatos to destroy him entirely.

Once he’s dead, you’ll get the final item you need, the Fourth Claw of Thanatos. Exit the dungeon and head back to the Legendary Blacksmith with your spoils, and you’ll be able to complete The Stone of Power quest and reap your well-earned rewards.