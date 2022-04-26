How to complete the Sulfur Shooter achievement in Guild Wars 2

The Desolation map has ten different Mastery Insight Points. Two of them are specific quests that players need to complete rather than just interacting with a glowing beam of light. The first of these is the Sulfur Shooter quest, which involves a lot of killing and shooting.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Players need to head to the Chantry of Shadows to start the quest, located in The Darklands. The easier way to access this area is to use The Darklands Waypoint and head up north. Inside the Chantry of Shadows, you’ll have to look for Creator Jadi, who will be the person with a symbol over their head. Speaking to them will grant you a specific weapon, the Sulfurthrower. Your job now is to use it as a field-tester to see if it will be effective against the Forged armies. Then, you’ll have to fight them with the weapon equipped to do so. You can use your Utility, F1 bound, and Healing Skills in the fight to deal extra damage as needed.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The most accessible place to find the Forged is to head out of the Chantry, and to the southeast, around an area named The Ruination. There’s a large Forged camp there, filled with most of the enemies you’ll need to slay: