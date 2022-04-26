How to complete the Sulfur Shooter achievement in Guild Wars 2
Shoot to kill.
The Desolation map has ten different Mastery Insight Points. Two of them are specific quests that players need to complete rather than just interacting with a glowing beam of light. The first of these is the Sulfur Shooter quest, which involves a lot of killing and shooting.
Players need to head to the Chantry of Shadows to start the quest, located in The Darklands. The easier way to access this area is to use The Darklands Waypoint and head up north. Inside the Chantry of Shadows, you’ll have to look for Creator Jadi, who will be the person with a symbol over their head. Speaking to them will grant you a specific weapon, the Sulfurthrower. Your job now is to use it as a field-tester to see if it will be effective against the Forged armies. Then, you’ll have to fight them with the weapon equipped to do so. You can use your Utility, F1 bound, and Healing Skills in the fight to deal extra damage as needed.
The most accessible place to find the Forged is to head out of the Chantry, and to the southeast, around an area named The Ruination. There’s a large Forged camp there, filled with most of the enemies you’ll need to slay:
- Forged Soldier: The Forged Soldier is the easiest of the enemies to kill as they only have a basic Melee attack. As such, you’ll not struggle to defeat them.
- Forged Weaponeer: The Weaponeer is a ranged attacker, meaning you’ll have to get up close and personal with your Sulfurthrower as it is a glorified flamethrower.
- Forged Scavenger: Similar in shape to a Devourer, the Forged Scavenger is a Melee and Ranged attacker. It will apply Burning with two different attacks and has an AOE.
- Forged War Mage: A supporting class enemy, the War Mage can help its allies and attack. Kill this one first if you’re in a group of enemies.
- Forged Sharpshooter: This guy will use a mark to increase all damage you take from the Forged around you. It also can jump backward and shoot you from a distance.
- Forged Shieldbearer: This enemy was found not in the main camp but on the fringes of it, so you may have to do a bit of hunting. It does a Dazing and Interrupting attack, which can make it annoying to fight, but if you keep your distance and knock it down first, it shouldn’t be a challenge.
- Forged Forerunner: This enemy will pull you around and drop bombs on you, so the number 2 skill with your Sulfurthrower is an excellent counter to it. This enemy does Bleeding and Burning damage.
- Forged Hookhead: This dog-like creature will throw a line of Torment dealing damage down on the ground and anchor you in place. It has a pretty high DPS output, so take it down first if it’s in a group.