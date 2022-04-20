How to complete the Sustainability Week 2022 Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

For a limited time, you’ll have the opportunity to complete the Sustainability Week 2022 Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go. You can complete this collection challenge during the Sustainability Week 2022 event. You’ll need to catch all of the available Pokémon on the list before the event ends. In this guide, we will cover how to complete the Sustainability Week 2022 Collection Challenge and catch all of the Pokémon on the list in Pokémon Go.

How to complete Sustainability Week 2022 Collection Challenge

These are all Pokémon you’ll need to catch to complete the Sustainability Week 2022 Collection Challenge. The Sustainability Week 2022 event goes from April 20 to 25.

Catch a Cherubi

Catch a Gloom

Catch a Grimer

Catch a Grotle

Catch a Trubbish

Catch a Weepinbell

You can catch Cherubi, Grimer, Grotle, and Trubbish in the wild. All you have to do to find these Pokémon is wander around your local neighborhood. Alternatively, you can place incense on your character or add a lure module to a PokéStop to increase your chances of finding them while you explore the game.

For Gloom and Weepinbell, the best way to find these Pokémon is to use a Mossy Lure module at a PokéStop. These Pokémon have a chance to appear as an encounter at these locations. They do not appear in any raids and will not be available as egg rewards.