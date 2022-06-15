For Pokémon Go’s TCG Crossover event, there are multiple Collection Challenges for you to complete. Each challenge grants you a unique reward, but the Advanced Collection Challenge is the most difficult. Many of the Pokémon featured in this challenge will be harrowing to collect, and finding them all before time runs out might prove laborious. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to complete the TCG Crossover: Advanced Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go.

All TCG Crossover: Advanced Collection Challenge Pokémon

These are all of the Pokémon you need to encounter, catch, and trade before the end of the TCG Crossover event to complete the Advanced Collection Challenge. You will have from June 16 to 30 to finish it, earning you the reward of a Meltan encounter, a mythical Pokémon you can evolve into Melmetal.

Trade a Venusaur

Trade a Charizard

Trade a Blastoise

Catch a Snorlax

Catch a Slaking

Catch a Dragonite

Rewards: 10,000 XP and a Meltan encounter.

The first three in this challenge, Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise, must be traded to a different trainer. You can find these Pokémon’s starter forms, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, out in the wild in your local area. After you evolve them into their final forms, send them to a trainer, and you will complete the first half of the challenge.

The final three, Snorlax, Skaking, and Dragonite, are hard-to-find Pokémon. These Pokémon will be available in three-star raids, and you need to find them spawning at your local Gyms to add them to your collection. You cannot evolve a Pokémon into them, as it will not count for this challenge. We recommend working with another trainer to find these three-star raids in the wild and overcome them, with Slaking and Dragonite being the most difficult battles.