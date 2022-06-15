How to complete the TCG Crossover: Kanto Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

The TCG Crossover event in Pokémon Go allows you to complete multiple challenges centered around the Pokémon appearing in the upcoming Pokémon TCG collection. These challenges will prove difficult, and you will want to go out of your way to find them in your local community. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to complete the TCG Crossover: Kanto Collection in Pokémon Go and where to catch all of the Pokémon.

All TCG Crossover: Kanto Collection Pokémon

The Pokémon featured in the Kanto Collection will be appearing in the wild, and some of them will be to find them in raids. The best way to find them is to explore your local area. The TCG Crossover event is happening from June 16 to 30.

These are all the Pokémon you need to catch and the rewards you will receive.

Catch an Ivysaur

Catch a Charmeleon

Catch a Wartortle

Catch a Venusaur

Catch a Charizard

Catch a Blastoise

The first three Pokémon, Ivysaur, Charmeleon, and Wartortle, will be appearing in the wild. You can find them by walking around your neighborhood, adding incense to your character to bring them to your location, or you can place a lure module on a PokéStop and wait for them to find you.

The final three, Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise, won’t be appearing in standard raids or the wild. Instead, the only way to catch them is to battle and win against them in the Mega Raids, which feature the Mega versions of these Pokémon. Mega Blastoise, Mega Charizard, and Mega Venusaur will be appearing throughout the event, or in the Field Research task, Catch 25 Pokémon. You and a friend need to work together to complete a Mega raid and catch these Pokémon.

Although at first glance, the Kanto Collection Challenge looks easy, the final three Pokémon will be difficult to catch. Mega raids are some of the more difficult content for many players to complete, and we recommend you construct a team to use in each battle.