How to complete the Thirsty Tourist Mastery Insight in Guild Wars 2

The Dragon’s End map in Guild Wars 2 features breathtaking scenery, a complex map meta, and several Mastery Insight Points for players to complete. Dragon’s End, much like Dragon’s Stand, and Dragonfall, feature the end game event for the chapter of a Living World story. Players can complete the meta to earn themselves various rewards, including an Infusion and the means to unlock the Siege Turtle Mount. For players looking to complete their Mastery Insights on the map, the Thirsty Tourist Mastery might pose a conundrum.

To complete this Mastery, players need to find the Charr Scout at the northern part of the map. He’ll be at the top of a natural path, looking out over the map. Interacting with him will open the dialogue menu, and he’ll ask you about the situation out there. After that, you can choose either option to start the Thirsty Tourist Mastery.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you’ve started it, you’ll notice that there is an achievement sign around the space that lists Boons and Conditions. Hovering over it will also indicate a countdown timer, starting from 45 seconds. Players will need to complete the challenge in that allotted time or have to restart the Mastery.

Once you’ve gotten the achievement status effect, you’ll have to find a bar to give the Charr a drink. The simplest method for doing this is to jump straight off the cliff in front of you. Then, you can either land in the water or activate your glider before you land and glide to land. The bartender is located on an island against the wall and is named Glennon. Speak to them, ask for a drink, and immediately head out to the water again.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll see a Zipline there, and riding this back up to the top is the quickest way to complete the Mastery. You might encounter some foes at the top, or you can run past them to interact with the Charr. Once you’ve interacted with them and given a response to their dialogue, you’ll complete your Mastery Point.