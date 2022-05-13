Tortoyk Island in Lost Ark is home to many quests as well as being home to Mokoko Village and the Mokoko Seeds that have been scattered around the world. The story is that those seeds were scattered when a giant sneezed on Tortoyk Island and sent them flying in all directions. But Mokoko Seeds aren’t the only thing of importance on Tortoyk Island. It is also home to several quests to complete.

One of those quests is the Time for Treatment quest which sees you doing a bit of exploring around the Forest of Giants to help a wounded traveler. If you’re having difficulty finding all the important points in this quest, here is what you need to know.

How to complete the Time for Treatment quest in Lost Ark

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Time for Treatment quest in Lost Ark is one of the game’s World Quests, which take the place of the main questline once it is completed. You can unlock it by completing the Weight of the World quest. At the end of that quest, you’ll be in the Forest of Giants on Tortoyk Island. The new quest will pop up and tell you to find Healing Grass to heal the worst of Tortoyk’s wounds.

Head to Point 1 on the map above. You’ll see a large cannon near the cliff edge. Just to the left of it is a platform. Jump down onto the platform and grab the Healing Grass that is there. Next, you need to go and apply the Healing Grass to the wound on the island.

From there, head to the north part of the island, either fighting the mobs that spawn in your path or simply ignoring them. At Point 2 on the above map, you’ll find a massive crater on the ground. Head down into the crater and apply the Healing Grass to the ground.

You’re not quite done yet, though. There are three stone tablets on the wall of the crater. Examine each of them by interacting with them, starting with the one on the left and working your way across. Doing so will complete the Time for Treatment quest and score you some sweet rewards, including the Heart’s Melody song, for your trouble.