How to complete the Top of Class quest in Destiny 2

The Top of Class quest available during Destiny 2’s Guardian Games 2022 event will give you access to the Heir Apparent, a Machine Exotic that you can add to your growing exotic collection. Before you can access the Top of Class quest, you want to make sure you start the Guardian Games 2022 event. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Top of Class quest and get the Heir Apparent exotic in Destiny 2.

Before you can work on the Top of Class quest, you need to complete the Best of Class quest. This is the Guardian Games 2022 quest you’ll receive from Eva when you start the competition. You need to work through all tasks to officially kick off the Guardian Games. If you have not done so, you need to find and speak with Eva to add the Best of Class quest to your quest tracker and complete it. After you’ve finished, Eva will have the Top of Class quest available to you.

How to complete Top of Class quest

Task 1

Upon Top of Class being available from Eva, you’ll need to earn at least 50 Laurels for the first step. Because you’ve already made it through the Best of Class quest, everyone should see this finished, and you grab this quest. If you still need them, you can earn Laurels by defeating enemies using your Guardian class abilities. Other Guardians can use their abilities if you’re in the same Fireteam for Vanguard Strikes.

Task 2

You’ll need to take out over 100 combatants using a Machine Gun for the second step. You can do this with any combatant, so we recommend running another Vanguard Strike. However, you gain more points for defeating Guardians with them, so you can choose to participate in Gambit or Crucible activities, but this will likely take longer.

After taking out the 100th combatant, you’ll receive the Heir Apparent exotic Machine Gun.