How to complete the Ultima’s Bane (Unreal) Trial in Final Fantasy XIV

Patch 6.1 – Newfound Adventure has added a lot of things to do in Final Fantasy XIV. With the amount of content, it is easy to forget that they have also added the new Unreal Trial The Mintstrel’s Ballad: Ultima’s Bane. This fight is just a revamped version of the original Extreme fight from A Realm Reborn, tailored towards the modern game. Here is exactly what you need to know in order to successfully complete this fight.

Ultima has four main attacks that will happen periodically throughout the entire fight.

Vicious Aetheroplasm – This is a stacking debuff placed on the main tank every minute. If it reaches 5 stacks, the tank will die. The offtank must Provoke the boss off of the main tank before this can stack that high.

Ceruleum Vent – This is a circular AoE attack that occurs around the boss in melee range. You can outrange it by standing away.

Tank Purge – This is an unavoidable raid-wide AoE damage attack.

Homing Lasers – Ultima will target ranged players for this attack which will deal damage in an area around whoever is targeted. Simply be spread out to avoid hitting other ranged players with this.

Aside from these mechanics, the boss goes through phases where it will do different abilities based on the primal it is utilizing for certain health percentages.

Garuda Phase (100% to 82%)

Conal AoE – Garuda will appear in the center of the arena and prepare a green AoE in a random cardinal direction. At the same time, Ultima will do a knockback. Players must position themselves in the center of the room, and reposition based on the direction Garuda is facing as to not get hit or knocked into the conal AoE.

Vortex – Garuda will create a circular donut of death on the outside edges of the arena. Players must make sure to be in the center and be prepared to run to the sides after the donut ends as Titan will crash down in the center. The damage taken from Titan lowers the further away from it you are.

Titan Phase (82% to 67%)

Radiant Plumes will spawn in a circular pattern around the outside edges of the arena, once again forcing players into the center. However, much like with Garuda, players must immediately run out to the side after they dissipate as Weight of the Land circular AoEs will cover the center of the room right after.

The boss repeats this same ability but in the opposite pattern soon after, causing players to have to run to the edge of the arena before moving into the center.

Ifrit Phase (67% to 50%)

Eruptions – Two random party members will be targeted with a ground AoE underneath their feet that will continue to spawn more underneath them. These players must bait the AoEs away and try to stay near each other while moving so that the rest of the party has plenty of room.

Charge – Ifrit will then spawn four AoEs towards the outside of the arena and charge through the middle in a line from one side to the other. Players must stay out of the middle and use the safe spots on the sides to avoid this.

Ifrit will repeat the charge mechanic again.

Final Phase (50% to 0%)

Ultima will cast Aetheric Boom, a knockback that also creates a few sets of orbs that are tethered to each other. These orbs will move towards their partner and wipe the raid if they connect. In order to stop this, players must touch one of the orbs for each tethered pair, causing it to explode for damage around it that must be soaked by several players or a tank with defensive cooldowns. This will happen 2 more times.

Green Bubbles – Ultima can target one or two players and launch a green bubble in their direction. Targeted players must move away from the group and let the bubble hit them when no one is nearby.

Laser Lines – Ultima will target three random players and send a line of death out in their direction. These are fixed once they spawn and people just need to step out of them before the telegraph goes off.

Magitek Bits – At 40% health remaining, Ultima will create a set of Magitek Bit adds that need to be killed immediately. The room will get chaotic fast as these adds all target random players and shoot small laser lines in their direction. Don’t get hit and dodge the lines. At the same time, the boss will spawn two meteors in the center of the arena that will explode for massive damage soon. The safe spot for this is either to the north or south.

Magitek Bits 2 –The boss will do the same mechanic at 25% health remaining, except this time there will be four meteor impacts in the cardinals of the arena. To minimize the damage taken, players must stack in the middle of the room while also keeping away from Magitek lasers.

At this point, the boss should be dead or close to dead. Completing this fight on a weekly basis is one of the best ways to earn rewards including the Troll mount.