How to complete the Universal Language Milestone and reach Anchor Point 2 in No Man’s Sky Leviathan Expedition

As you move into Iteration Two and beyond in the Leviathan Expedition, there’s increasing scope for you to look and plan a little further ahead. You’ll get more opportunities to complete Milestones out of order or to perhaps combine two (or even more) into a single trip, so it can pay to look ahead at all upcoming steps, including the later stages. This certainly applies at the start of this new phase, with a few stop-offs at Space Stations on the way to finding the second Anchor Point portal helping to tick off another Milestone from the list.

How to complete the Universal Language Milestone in Leviathan

As with your first Anchor Point mission, one very good reason to stop off at Space Stations on your travels is to buy new inventory slots for your Exosuit. For any newcomers, every new system has a Space Station with a vendor that will sell you one (and one only) additional space. However, the Universal Language Milestone gives you another reason to pop in for a quick visit, with these well-populated stations giving you plenty of opportunities to speak to the locals.

To complete the step, you just need to get some dialect help from three NPCs from each of the main alien factions: Vy’keen, Gek, and Korvax (think Ogres, Goblins, and Robots respectively). This should be familiar territory for anyone who’s played the main game, but if you haven’t then you just need to approach each alien and interact with them to open up your options. Select ‘Request dialect help’ and take your pick of the four choices to learn a new word. Repeat this with three members of each faction and you’ll be done, earning an Advanced Translator Unit and a new Memory Fragment for your troubles.

How to reach Anchor Point 2 in Leviathan

This is a slightly longer trip than the first Anchor Point, and you’re going to need to top up your Hyperdrive with Warp Cells (crafted with Antimatter and Antimatter Housing, that require a mix of Chromatic Metal, Condensed Carbon, Oxygen, and Ferrite Dust). With a full tank, simply repeat the same steps as before: Open up the Galaxy Map to automatically plot a course using the Expedition Route chart, select and warp jump to the next system, and repeat until you reach the target. Once again the planet should be marked as long as you have the mission selected, so just use your Pulse Engine to speed up your arrival.

When you get close, you can either land by the marker and use your Target Sweep visor to find the precise location, or you can circle around in your ship to try and spot the now-familiar sight of the alien portal and save yourself a long walk. As before, you don’t need to do anything when you get there, except for unlocking the rewards in the Expedition menu. However, don’t be too quick to chase down the Memory Hotspot as building a base first will tick off another Milestone and may help you to reach the Fallen Traveller that much easier.