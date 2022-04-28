How to complete the Welcome to Elysium, Part 1 quest in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

There are many quests for you to pick up in Elysium, the hub world between matches, in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt. They’re designed to give you a challenge between every battle, but some can take longer to complete than others. This guide explains how to complete Welcome to Elysium, Part 1, so you’re not stuck on it for too long.

Step 1: Speak to Custos

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You get this quest from Custos. He’s the first NPC you’ll likely meet in Elysium, standing in the central atrium surrounded by books. It’s no surprise then that he gives you Welcome to Elysium, Part 1, which tasks you with finding one of the books that he’s misplaced. The hint you’re given is that it should be near one of the bookshelves in the Main Hall.

Step 2: Go upstairs to the right

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The blood you’re looking for is called Papal Bull, and it’s located to the right of the Main Hall. You need to go up the stairs to access the upper walkway, turn right, and see the bookcase with a glowing ball in front of it. This glowing ball is an indicator for the book, so interact with it and pick the book up. You can complete the quest by heading back and speaking to Custos. This will allow you to talk to him again and unlock a new quest to keep you occupied in this hub area. You’ll also get some new lore entries that you can read between matches that help fill out the world of Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt.

There are a few NPCs for you to speak to in Elysium, all of whom give you new lore entires that help you understand the game’s world a little better. It’s worth speaking to each one and completing every quest you get so that you can experience everything on offer, and maybe even earn some decent rewards.