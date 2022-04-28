How to complete the Welcome to Elysium, Part 2 quest in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

There are several quests for you to pick up and complete in Elysium, the hub between matches in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt. The first quest that you’re likely to pick up is Welcome to Elysium, Part 1. When you’ve finished it, you can immediately access Welcome to Elysium, Part 2, and this guide explains how to complete it.

Step 1: Speak to Custos again

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After completing Welcome to Elysium, Part 1, you’ll need to speak to Custos multiple times before he gives you this second quest. It seems like the game is designed to dole the quests out slowly based on players returning to Elysium infrequently between matches. However, if you simply keep speaking to him over and over, he’ll eventually give you the quest. This time, you’re after an unpublished biography, and this time it’s not on a bookshelf.

Step 2: Find the cozy reading chair

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The book you’re looking for is on the upper walkway in the main hall, but it’s a bit more out of the way. You’ll need to get up there and run towards the back of the building, passing all sorts of weapons, including the Spiked Bat. This is your introduction to the ability to learn more about weapons and their powers, though these need to be unlocked by leveling up your character. The book is in the center of the walkway as you head towards the back end, sitting on the table by a cozy chair, couch, and a lovely picture on the wall.

As with the previous quest, your reward for completing Welcome to Elysium, Part 2 is lore. You’ll unlock new dialogue and journal entries that you can extensively examine between future battles. Completing this quest also unlocks another one for which you can immediately pester Custos.