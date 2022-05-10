How to complete the What We Survive Iron Banner quest in Destiny 2

The second round of Iron Banner returns to Destiny 2. This is the second time it appears for the season, and you’ll have until the next Tuesday reset on May 17 to complete all of the tasks. These activities are available during the Guardian Games 2022 event, giving you the chance to earn Medallions for your preferred team. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of the tasks and objectives you need to complete for the What We Survive Iron Banner quest in Destiny 2.

How to complete the What We Survive Iron Banner

Step 1

For the first step, you’ll need to defeat 30 Guardians, capture 10 zones, and defeat enemies using 10 Void or Solar Final Blows against them.

Defeat 30 Guardians

Capture 10 Zones

Use 10 Void or Solar Final Blows against enemies

Step 2

Next, you’ll need to complete six matches, capture 20 zones, and defeat enemies using a Hand Cannon 15 times.

6 Matches completed

20 Zones captured

15 Hand Cannon final blows

Step 3

You’ll have to take on a large hoard of Guardians to prove your worth, defeating 100 of them, and 10 of them will need to be a Sniper Rifle or a Glaive. Along with these goals, you’ll need to capture 30 zones.

Defeat 100 Guardians

Capture 30 Zones

Defeat 10 Guardians with a Sniper Rifle or Glaive

Step 4

The fourth step will have you using your Super to defeat 15 Guardians, you’ll need to defeat five Guardians with a Sword or your melee ability, and you need to capture 40 zones.

Use your Super to defeat 15 Guardians

Capture 40 Zones

Defeat 5 Guardians with a Sword or Melee ability

Step 5

The last step will have you return to Lord Saladin in the Tower.