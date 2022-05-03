How to complete The Wrong Hands, Part 1 quest in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

The Wrong Hands, Part 1 is a quest in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt that you can pick up from Kirill. He requires you to locate a bag that his thrall managed to misplace while out on their bike. This guide explains how to complete the quest and points out exactly where you can find the item you need.

How to retrieve the bag

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You need to head to the Rudolfinum location on the map to retrieve the bag, as seen above. There should be a red square over the precise location of the bag, but it doesn’t help you much because the bag isn’t on the surface. It’s below it. The hint for how to get the bag comes from Kirill when he hands you this quest. He says that his thrall was so stupid that he left something of vital importance in the bag on his bike, which he left in the parking garage. The parking garage is underground in Rudolfinum, so you need to go down there and grab the bag for yourself.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The entrance to the parking garage is difficult to find when running around this area. It’s on the left-hand side down a huge ramp. Once you see it, you’ll never be able to miss it again. The bag itself is up against one of the walls in the parking garage. You’ll see a floating blue orb on a bike. Interact with the blue orb to pick up the bag before getting on with the rest of the match.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Kirill won’t be that happy about getting the bag back since his thrall didn’t actually leave what he wanted in there, but you’ll pick up a new quest for handing this one in all the same.