How to complete The Wrong Hands, Part 3 quest in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

The Wrong Hands, Part 3 is one of the quests you’ll pick up from Kirill in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt. He’s asked you to find various items all around Prague, but this one is much more challenging. You’ve got to retrieve a VHS tape, but it’s not where you’d expect to find it. This guide explains how to complete the quest so that you can smash out as many quests as possible in your time with the game.

Climb Rudolfinum

Once you pick this quest up, you’ll get a new red square marker on your map. This is the rough location where you’ll find the VHS tape in the bottom corner of the Rudolfinum location. Spawn as close as possible to it so that you don’t need to travel far. If you don’t do this, there’s a good chance that you’ll meet a well-armed player on your way there and get yourself killed. See above for a map reference for this location.

You can climb the exterior of Rudolfinum and enter it through one of the balconies if you want to. There are also large doors at the front, but Entity soldiers patrol there most of the time, making it a pretty risky way to get in. Once you’re inside, head up to the second floor and get as close to the map marker as you can. You’ll find the VHS tape next to a rather lovely chair in a cozy corner.

Once you’ve grabbed the VHS tape, continue with the match. Do whatever you’d typically do when attempting to win and return to Elysium once it’s over. You need to speak to Kirill to complete the quest, but he won’t give you anything in return at this point. There’s more for you to do, so you’ll have to continue to progress The Wrong Hands questline.