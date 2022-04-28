How to complete Ugnaught-y Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Ugnaught-y Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to find all of the hidden Ugnaughts throughout the Revelations! level in Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. There are six groups of Ugnaughts to find, none of which are in the first phase of your battle with Darth Vader. So, for that first phase just focus on getting Darth Vader’s health down to nothing, and completing the Force Feedback Challenge, if you haven’t already.

Related: How to complete The Final Beldon in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

After you’ve escaped the Carbon-freezing chamber and Darth Vader has run away, turn left to find the first group of Ugnaughts working on the walls of the corridor.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Switch to your Astromech Droid and smash the crates to reveal a console. Use the console to open the tunnel, and find the second group of Ugnaughts at the end of it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Turn right when you exit this tunnel to find the third group of Ugnaughts.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Following the second phase of your fight with Darth Vader, after you’ve been thrown out of the window, find the fourth group of Ugnaughts (there’s just one in this group) on the walkway you find yourself hanging off.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After you perform a Jedi wall run and push a button, a set of platforms will come down. The fifth group of Ugnaughts is on one of these platforms.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This walkway leads to a corridor with numerous rooms coming off it. Find the sixth and final group of Ugnaughts in the last room on the left.