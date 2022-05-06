The Wack-a-Wuggy activity is the second game Mommy Long Legs has for you in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2. You’ll need to complete this activity to receive the next piece of the train code to advance through the story. The Wack-a-Wuggy game will be testing your reaction time to complete the challenge. In this guide, we will cover how to complete Wack-a-Wuggy in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2.

How to complete Wack-a-Wuggy

A Wuggy toy will pop out of one of the 18 holes inside the arena for the activity. You’ll need to use your grab pack to hit them, knocking them back into the hole. Unfortunately, the room will be fairly dark, with little to no lights available for you to see, meaning you’ll have to rely on the sounds the Wuggy toys are making as they progress through the pipes.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The best way to try and see the Wuggy toys in the dark is to look for their unique colors and yellow gloves. These will stick out the most while you’re moving in a circle. We also do not recommend moving around the arena at the corners. Instead, try to focus on being at the center of the area and trying to knock them back into their holes.

Before they jump on you, they will make a slow growling sound, giving away their location. When they do this, it’s easier to pin their location, but you’ll have seconds to react before they can attack you. It’s easy for many of them to prepare to jump and overwhelm you before you can hit them all back into their holes.

When you reach the end of the game, the lights will turn back on and Mommy Long Legs will provide you the second part of the train code.