How to complete You Want to Make That Move? Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the You Want to Make That Move? Challenge in Lego Star wars: The Skywalker Saga you need to build a distraction for the Stormtroopers during the Hibernation Station level in Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. The distraction in question is a Dejarik Board, Dejarik being that holographic chess-like game that Stormtroopers can’t resist playing (you know, the one that you should always let the Wookiee win).

At the start of the level, go up the stairs and turn left. Defeat any Stormtroopers who get in your way (you can’t distract these ones), then follow the corridor west. Go past the Protocol Droid door on your right, then turn right at the next intersection. Don’t attack the Stormtroopers here. Instead, turn left and destroy the two large crates. You’ll have a choice of three things to build using the debris: a Dejarik Board, a Vader Hologram, and an AT-RT. Each of these constructions is useful in its own way, but for the You Want to Make That Move? Challenge, you need to build the Dejarik Board, so hold left on the stick as you build. Once the Dejarik Board is complete, a group of Stormtroopers will flock to it, and completely forget that you were ever there. Challenge complete!