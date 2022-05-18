How to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon Home

The Pokémon you catch in Pokémon Go will travel around with you wherever you go in the real world. You can encounter many of them as you explore your neighborhoods or travel to unique parts of the world. You can bring them with you on your Pokémon adventures by using Pokémon Home. You can transfer nearly any Pokémon you catch online and bring them to your favorite Pokémon games. Here’s what you need to know about transferring Pokémon from Go to Home.

How to transfer Pokémon from Go to Home

You want to make sure you use the same Nintendo Account on both platforms. If you do not, you won’t be able to send Pokémon between the two. However, you can transfer Pokémon to others using Pokémon Home. You can connect your Nintendo Account to your Pokémon Go device by opening up the main menu, going to Settings, and then scrolling down to the Nintendo tab. You can also do this to your Pokémon Home account, which you need to connect, and they must be on the same Nintendo Account.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll be good to go after connecting the two accounts. Whenever you want to send any of your Pokémon to Pokémon Home, you need to visit this section and hit the “Send Pokémon” tab, selecting any available Pokémon you have in your Pokémon Go inventory. Each Pokémon you send over will cost Go Transporter Energy. If you do not have any Go Transporter Energy, you can’t send them over. The energy recharges over time, though, with Mythical and Legendary Pokémon costing the most. All trainers begin with 10,000 Transporter Energy, regaining 60 energy every hour.

Why can’t I transfer my Pokémon from Go to Home?

If you’re having trouble sending some of your Pokémon from Go to Home, there are a few problems behind this. First, if it’s a Mythical or Legendary Pokémon, you need to make sure you hit a specific setting before you can do this. In your Settings Tab, you can find this option, scrolling halfway down and reaching the Pokémon Tab. Select the Expanded Ground Transfer option, and you can now send your Mythical and Legendary Pokémon to your Home account.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If the Pokémon is not a Mythical or Legendary, not every Pokémon can go to Home. The Pokémon you can’t send over include Favorited Pokémon, Buddy Pokémon, Pokémon defending Gyms, costumed Pokémon, Shadow Pokémon, Mega-Evolved Pokémon, and Spinda. If the Pokémon you want to transfer over meets any of these criteria, it cannot go to Pokémon Home.

Any Pokémon you send from Go to Home will not be able to return to Pokémon Go. They will remain on Pokémon Home.