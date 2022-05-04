All Togekiss weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Togekiss is one of the stronger Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Go. You typically find players using it in the Master League, and it’s exceptionally good as a counter to many Dragon-types. If you’re looking for an excellent way to add it to your collection, you’ll want to consider beating it in a three-star raid. In this guide, we will cover all Togekiss weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Togekiss weaknesses

Togekiss is a Flying and Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dragon, Fighting, Ground, Dark, and Grass-type attacks. Therefore, we highly recommend focusing on using Electric, Rock, or Steel-type moves against a Togekiss.

Best Pokémon counters to Togekiss

The best Pokémon to use to counter Togekiss will be Mega Gengar, Metagross, and Rhyperior.

Mega Gengar is a Poison and Ghost-type Pokémon. It’s considered one of the strongest Mega Pokémon in Pokémon Go, and it’s an excellent choice to use against Togekiss. Although it primarily uses Ghost-type attacks, the benefits of using a Mega Pokémon in this raid make it a practical option. For this encounter, the best moveset to give Mega Gengar will be fast move lick and the charged moves shadow ball and sludge bomb.

Next, we have Metagross, a Steel and Psychic-type Pokémon. Although Metagross has access to Psychic-type attacks, its Steel-type moves are what you want to focus on for this encounter. It’s one of the better choices for this battle, and many use it to counter Togekiss during PvP fights. The best moveset to give Metagross is the fast move bullet punch and the charged moves meteor mash and earthquake.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Rhyperior, a Ground and Rock-type Pokémon. Rhyperior is recommended whenever a Pokémon is ever weak to Rock-type moves for raids, and it’s a powerful choice in terms of attack and defense power. For this raid, the best moveset to teach Rhyperior is the fast move smack down and the charged moves rock wrecker and earthquake.

You’ll need to use a full team of six Pokémon during a raid battle against Togekiss. These are other options you can use to fill out the rest of your team.

Dialga

Electivire

Excadrill

Galarian Darmanitan

Magnezone

Mamoswine

Rampardos

Roserade

Terrakion

Tyranitar

Zacian

Zekrom

After defeating Togekiss, you’ll have a chance to catch it and add it to your collection. Unfortunately, you cannot catch a shiny version of Togekiss during three-star raids.