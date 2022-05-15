How to craft Coalescence II: The Gift in Guild Wars 2

The Coalescence Legendary Trinket in Guild Wars 2 is comprised of a lot of different stages that need to be completed before players can equip it. The first stage, Coalescence I: Unbridled, involves completing a series of Path of Fire Raids and collections and visiting the maps of the Crystal Desert. Once you’ve completed the first time, you’ll need to work on the second collection.

The collection requires players to obtain 18 different items, either purchased with various currencies or through interactions with additional items and places. While it seems like a lot of effort to go through for a simple Trinket, players should remember that Legendary tiered items can have their stats shifted without penalty, meaning you can change their stats as you need. There’s also a nice visual effect that comes with the Legendary Trinkets; in this case, the Coalescence has several orbs that float about the character, which has it equipped.

What you’ll need for the second tier of this Trinket is the following: