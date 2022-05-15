How to craft Coalescence II: The Gift in Guild Wars 2
Step two in a long, but worthwhile process.
The Coalescence Legendary Trinket in Guild Wars 2 is comprised of a lot of different stages that need to be completed before players can equip it. The first stage, Coalescence I: Unbridled, involves completing a series of Path of Fire Raids and collections and visiting the maps of the Crystal Desert. Once you’ve completed the first time, you’ll need to work on the second collection.
The collection requires players to obtain 18 different items, either purchased with various currencies or through interactions with additional items and places. While it seems like a lot of effort to go through for a simple Trinket, players should remember that Legendary tiered items can have their stats shifted without penalty, meaning you can change their stats as you need. There’s also a nice visual effect that comes with the Legendary Trinkets; in this case, the Coalescence has several orbs that float about the character, which has it equipped.
What you’ll need for the second tier of this Trinket is the following:
|Item
|Obtained
|Alembic Apparatus
|Purchased from Scholar Glenna in the Mythwright Gambit for 100 Gaeting Crystals and 10 Gold.
|Bottle of Rage (Empty).
|Interact with the bottles at the Temple of Balthazar in Straits of Devastation.
|Bottle of Rage (Filled)
|Walk to King Joko’s Sky Garden in the Domain of Vabbi.
|Bottle of Contempt (Empty)
|Find the bottles in a small crevice below The Cauldron of Searing hero point found in the Iron Marches.
|Bottle of Contempt (Filled)
|Speak to a Separatist Sympathizer NPC in the Stronghold of Ebonhawke.
|Bottle of Surprise (Empty)
|Found in the bottles in the third small chest in the Mythwright Gambit Raid.
|Bottle of Surprise (Filled)
|Jump into the Mystic Forge in Lion’s Arch.
|Bottle of Fear (Empty).
|Interact with the bottles found in front of the broken Dwayna statue in Queensdale.
|Bottle of Fear (Filled)
|Talk to the Sanctum Librarian in The Dark Library.
|Bottle of Anguish (Empty).
|Find with the bottles found in a bookshelf in the Scarlet’s Secret Lair.
|Bottle of Anguish (Filled).
|Kneel at the Field of the Fallen point of interest in Lion’s Arch.
|Bottle of Excitement (Empty)
|Find the bottles in the Splorg Metamystics Lab south entrance in Metrica Province.
|Bottle of Excitement (Filled)
|Jump into the fountain in the Mistlock Observatory.
|Bottle of Joy (Empty)
|Find the bottles next to the quaggan Coddler in the Coddler’s Cove jumping puzzle.
|Bottle of Joy (Filled)
|Jump into the fountain with the playing Quaggan Hatchlings in Lion’s Arch.
|Bottle of Shame (Empty)
|Find the bottles under the table in the Seraph Headquarters instance in Divinity’s Reach.
|Bottle of Shame (Filled)
|Approach the Glint’s Lair point of interest in the Desert Highlands.
|Alchemical Alembic Complete
|Use your Alembic Apparatus once you’ve collected all the bottles.