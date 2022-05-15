How to craft Coalescence III: Culmination in Guild Wars 2

The Coalescence is a Legendary Trinket that can be equipped in Guild Wars 2 to boost your stats and give you the edge when push comes to shove. To obtain it, players need to embark upon a long and arduous journey of collecting items and fighting Raid bosses. There are two initial phases that players need to complete before this one, namely, Coalescence I: Unbridled and Coalescence II: The Gift. The next phase has fewer items to collect than its previous steps, but there is still a lot you’ll need to do.

A Legendary Trinket is a great option for players who aren’t interested in crafting multiple stacks of gear for their characters. It’s a great option for players who are invested in WvW and Raiding and is a perfect replacement for Ascended tiered items.

Players will gather to do the following to complete the Coalescence III: Culmination. First, make sure that your collection is activated, as you can gain a Twisted Essence once a week from the bonus chest from Ahdashim.

Item Location Twisted Essence of Generosity Defeat Cardinal Adina in the Key of Ahdashim raid. Twisted Essence of Resolve Defeat Cardinal Sabir in the Key of Ahdashim Raid. Twisted Essence of Trust Defeat Qadim the Peerless in the Key of Ahdashim raid. Worn Meditation Logbook Speak to Hasara in Abaddon’s cave, found in the Desolation map. Purified Essence of Generosity.png Purified Essence of Generosity Interact with the Strange Energy in the Domain of Vabbi map. Purified Essence of Resolve Interact with the Strange Energy in the Domain of Vabbi map. Purified Essence of Trust Interact with the Strange Energy in the Domain of Vabbi map. Infused Meditation Log book Interact with the Strange Energy in the Domain of Vabbi map.

Completing this collection will grant you 10 AP and a Gift of Patience that you’ll need to keep in your inventory or Bank so that you can use it in the last phase of crafting.