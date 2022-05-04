How to craft Condensed Resin in Genshin Impact

Condensed Resin is a consumable item in Genshin Impact that allows you to double the number of rewards you get in exchange for using up some of your Original Resin. Original Resin dictates how many rewards you can obtain from Domains, and Condensed Resin exists as a way to reduce the amount of time you have to farm.

To craft Condensed Resin, you’ll need some items and Original Resin. Each Condensed Resin costs 1 Crystal Core and 40 Original Resin. Crystal Cores are farmable items that you can get by catching Crystalflies, and Original Resins are obtained passively.

How to use Condensed Resin in Genshin Impact

Condensed Resin in Genshin Impact allows you to claim rewards from a Domain in one of two ways. First, you can opt to use the original method and use up to 20 Original Resin to earn the usual rewards. However, you can also choose to consume 1 Condensed Resin and receive double rewards.

Click “Use Condensed Resin,” and you’ll consume 1 Condensed Resin and receive double the rewards. Effectively, you are cutting the time you need to farm by half. This method is still efficient, as two attempts at claiming rewards from Domains will cost 40 Original Resin anyways. Note: You can only have 5 Condensed Resin in your inventory at any time.