How to craft Exotic weapons in Destiny 2

With the addition of crafting coming to Destiny 2 alongside The Witch Queen expansion, you’ll have the chance to customize and use various weapons that fit your playstyle as a Guardian. Of course, these weapons will be unique to the ones you loot while exploring the game, but you can also unlock the ability to craft Exotic armaments, some of the best weapons to add to your armory in the game. In this guide, we cover how to prepare Exotic weapons in Destiny 2.

How to craft Exotic weapons

Like crafting regular weapons, you’ll be able to craft Exotic weapons, but only if you learn their Patterns. A weapon Pattern is essentially a blueprint for your weapon that you can take back to your Enclave and begin fine-tuning to fit your character and their preferred playstyle better. The same goes for Exotic weapons, although we expect you’ll have to jump through several more hoops and challenges to grab these and add them to your collection.

When crafting an Exotic weapon, you’ll be able to modify the weapon’s barrel and stock, although the overall appearance of the Exotic weapon will remain the same. You’ll be able to make more in-game changes to a weapon to ensure it feels better being used by your Guardian, fitting their playstyle and enhancing their use. Again, creating an Exotic weapon comes down to finding a particular Pattern. Once you have that Pattern, your next crafting project can begin. You can also craft a weapon’s catalyst by leveling it up and purchasing this slot using Ascendant Alloy and Resonant Elements.