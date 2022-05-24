How to craft the Austringer in Destiny 2

The Austringer has returned to Destiny 2 for the Season of the Haunted. You’ll have the chance to loot as you progress through these seasonal activities. You also have the opportunity to craft one for yourself, modifying it to fit your preferred playstyle if you can’t find one you already enjoy using. Here’s what you need to know about how to craft an Austringer hand cannon in Destiny 2.

How to craft the Austringer

The first step is to find a Deepsight Resonant Austringer hand cannon, similar to the previous weapons you want to craft at the Enclave. You have the chance to find one as you explore the Derelict Leviathan, an area hovering above the Moon. You can find it in the lower left-hand corner of this region.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you arrive, you’ll want to complete various activities on the vessel, such as the Nightmare Containment public activities, patrols, and fighting Nightmares to loot Opulent Keys. These keys will give you access to specific Opulent Chests you can find throughout the Derelict Leviathan. You’ll want to examine and read the Opulent Key in your inventory to learn about the exact location of the Opulent Chest it opens.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There’s a good chance the Austringer could drop when opening these chests as it provides you with Menagerie weapons. The Austringer you loot will need to be a Deepsight Resonant weapon, and you will need to attune with it before you can unlock the crafting schematic at the Enclave to create one.