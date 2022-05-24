Alchemy is one of the many professions in Elder Scrolls Online that you can begin to learn almost immediately upon creating a character. Alchemy is used to craft a variety of tinctures and potions that can boost your stats, increase your damage output or survivability, or provide utility bonuses such as minor invisibility and stealth detection. Alchemy is extremely useful, and to get started you’ll need to acquire a Certification from an Alchemy trainer — to do so, you’ll want to know how to create a Sip of Health in Elder Scrolls Online.

How to make the Sip of Health

Upon hitting any of the three first starting cities (Vulkhel Guard, Davon’s Watch, or Daggerfall), head to the Fighter’s Guild and Mage’s Guild to speak to Millileth and Danel Tellano, respectively. These NPCs will set you on the path to get certified in crafting professions, allowing you to complete writs and further your knowledge. Be aware that you can only undertake one certification quest at a time — if you have one already, finish or abandon it and grab the Alchemy quest from Danel, who will ask you to make a Sip of Health potion.

To craft a Sip of Health, you’ll need Columbine, Mountain Flower, and Natural Water. Danel will mark the location of these materials on your map, so simply head out and gather them. Further materials can be found out in the wild, and downloading a material node add-on if you’re on PC can be helpful in tracking them down. Head back to the Mage’s Guild and find the Alchemy table, and combine the three ingredients to complete the craft. Speak to Danel, and congratulations, you can now take on Alchemy writ quests.