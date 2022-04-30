How to create an online multiplayer lobby in Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch Sports is a perfect game for any sports fan that wants to see the same action in a video game. That said, it’s always best to play a sports game with others to make the best out of it. Fortunately, Nintendo Switch Sports supports multiplayer both locally and online.

How to create an online multiplayer lobby

Diving into the multiplayer in Nintendo Switch Sports is pretty straightforward. To create an online lobby, follow the below-mentioned steps-

Launch Switch Sports from the console’s menu.

Once inside the game, you’ll be able to pick from three options: “Play Globally,” “Play Locally,” and “Play with Friends.” Pick accordingly to your requirement.

Select “Single Player” or “Two Player,” depending upon your preference.

Finally, you’ll spawn in Spocco Square, where you need to pick the sports event you want to play in.

Once you select the “Single Player/Two-Player”, you will be able to create an online lobby automatically. Your friends will be then able to join the lobby, or you could join theirs.

Keep in mind only two players can play at a time in a lobby if playing online. However, if you are playing with friends locally (same console), you can accommodate three more players (up to 4 in total).