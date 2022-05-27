How to create and join guilds in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is an online free-to-play RPG developed by Netmarble where you play as a beta tester for a virtual reality game called Soul Diver in which you’re taken to the world of Ni no Kuni. You meet a mysterious AI woman named Rania who notices something unique about you but before she can tell you what it is, the game glitches out, causing you to be teleported to a kingdom being attacked. It’s your job to protect the world of Ni no Kuni from evil and unravel the mystery of the virtual world you now find yourself in.

Just like many online multiplayer games before it, this game features a guild system. Guilds are helpful as you can meet other players and help each other with quests. However, guilds aren’t available at the start of the game, and you’ll need to progress a bit into the game to unlock the feature.

Unlocking guilds & how to create or join them

After completing the introduction and getting to Evermore, you’ll be asked to complete Reputation Quests. After completing the Reputation Quest Survivors of the Nameless Kingdom in Evermore, you’ll eventually unlock the Kingdom tab which is where the guild feature is locked behind. To access this, tap on the three lines in the top right corner of the screen and then on “Community.” Finally, tap on “Kingdom.” On the Kingdom screen, you’ll have the option to create your own guild or join one. To join one, you need to meet the level requirement and be accepted by whoever the leader of that guild is.

If you decide to create your guild, you get to name it, decide its symbol, and colors, as well as what level requirement any prospective members should be if they want to join. As the leader of the guild, you can also send out invites to players you want to join your guild.